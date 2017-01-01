|
Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Vignali 2011
Barbera d'Asti (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, vanilla, raspberry, tobacco, cocoa, mace, cinnamon and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
13 months in barrique, 12 months in cask, about 36 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
