Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, vanilla, tobacco, black pepper, cinnamon, cocoa, black pepper and mace. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, rose, strawberry, vanilla, tobacco, black pepper, cinnamon, cocoa, black pepper and mace.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle. 24 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.

