Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of quince, almond and hawthorn followed by aromas of bread crust, plum and pear jam.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Pretty persistent finish with flavors of quince, plum and almond.

Produced with the Martinotti method.


