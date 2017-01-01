Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Moscato d'Asti Canelli 2016, L'Armangia (Italy)

Moscato d'Asti Canelli 2016

L'Armangia (Italy)

Asti or Moscato d'Asti (Piedmont)
Moscato Bianco
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score:

Asti or Moscato d'Asti (Piedmont)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and banana followed by aromas of white rose, lychee, apple, pear, broom, citrus fruits, candied fruits and sage.

Sweet and effervescent attack, however balanced, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, apple and banana.

Fermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 5.5%

Cream and fruit desserts

Suggested glass Aromatic Sweet Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Aromatic Sweet Sparkling Wines)

March 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        November 2013       --    
2013          March 2014       --    
2015        September 2016       --    
2016        March 2017       --    

