Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2009
Barolo (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, blueberry, vanilla, strawberry jam, dried rose, face powder, tobacco, cocoa, mace, cinnamon, licorice, leather and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
48 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
|
| April 2009
| --
|2006
|
| August 2013
| --
|2007
|
| April 2016
| --
|2009
|
| March 2017
Our Readers' Reviews
Readers' Score:
|lukewine
User
Messages: 5
Wines: 28
Distillates: 2
Joined:
07/13/2009 17:19:52
|Score:
|03/26/2017 18:08:31
|Magnifico esempio di Barolo di Monforte d'Alba. Si coglie in pieno la raffinata potenza del territorio con profumi che cominciano a farsi complessi e nel contempo eleganti.
In bocca stupisce per la nettezza di un equilibrio ineccepibile, potente e pieno ma certamente elegante, con un finale convincente che regala sensazioni di ciliegia, prugna e lampone e un effluvio balsamico.
lukewine
Place of Tasting: Torino
Price: € 70.00