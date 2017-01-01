Intense golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of peach, pear jam, broom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


