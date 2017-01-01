Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Piemonte Chardonnay Pratorotondo 2015, L'Armangia (Italy)

Piemonte Chardonnay Pratorotondo 2015

L'Armangia (Italy)

(Piedmont)
Chardonnay, Chardonnay Musqué
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Piedmont)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of acacia, plum, honey, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and banana.

5 months in steel tanks and cask.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

March 2017


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2014        September 2016       --    
2015        March 2017       --    

Other L'Armangia's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in April?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2017 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.