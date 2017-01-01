|
Monferrato Bianco EnnEEnne 2015
Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of pear, apple, pineapple, elder flower and green bell pepper.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
A small part ferments in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|March 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| November 2013
| --
|2012
|
| March 2014
| --
|2014
|
| September 2016
| --
|2015
|
| March 2017
| --