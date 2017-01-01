Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, pear, hawthorn, tangerine and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for 24 months.


