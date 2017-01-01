Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Franciacorta Brut, Mirabella (Italy)

Franciacorta Brut

Mirabella (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (70%), Pinot Bianco (30%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of plum, pear, hawthorn, tangerine and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for 24 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

April 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.        August 2006       --    
N.V.        February 2010       --    
N.V.        April 2017       --    

Other Mirabella's wines 


Wine List



