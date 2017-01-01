|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2016
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, tangerine and broom.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and tangerine.
Refermented in closed tank for 60 days.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --
|2016
|
| April 2017
| --