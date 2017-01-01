Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, start with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of bread crust, honey, rosemary, hazelnut, ginger and yeast.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 20 months.


