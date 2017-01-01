Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, cyclamen and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Pretty persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in cask.


