Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Il Padrone delle Vigne 2015, Tabarrini (Italy)

Il Padrone delle Vigne 2015

Tabarrini (Italy)

(Umbria)
Sangiovese (80%), Sagrantino (10%), Barbera (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

(Umbria)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of pomegranate, violet, geranium, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and pomegranate.

1 months in cask, 3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

April 2017


Other Vintages
2004        December 2005       --    
2006        January 2008       --    
2007        December 2009       --    
2008        September 2010       --    
2010        November 2011       --    
2011        November 2012       --    
2012        April 2014       --    
2015        April 2017       --    

Other Tabarrini's wines 


