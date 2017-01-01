Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of pomegranate, violet, geranium, carob and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and pomegranate.

1 months in cask, 3 months in steel tanks.


