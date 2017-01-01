|
Il Padrone delle Vigne 2015
(Umbria)
Sangiovese (80%), Sagrantino (10%), Barbera (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of pomegranate, violet, geranium, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and pomegranate.
1 months in cask, 3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
|
| December 2005
| --
|2006
|
| January 2008
| --
|2007
|
| December 2009
| --
|2008
|
| September 2010
| --
|2010
|
| November 2011
| --
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2012
|
| April 2014
| --
|2015
|
| April 2017
| --