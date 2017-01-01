Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of plum, pineapple and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body.

Medium persistence with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Aged in steel tanks.


