Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Falanghina del Sannio 2015, Cantine Foschini (Italy)

Falanghina del Sannio 2015

Cantine Foschini (Italy)

Sannio (Campania)
Falanghina
White Wine White Wine Score:

Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of plum, pineapple and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body.

Medium persistence with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

April 2017


