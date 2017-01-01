Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of plum, pineapple, hawthorn, lychee, broom and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of plum, pineapple, hawthorn, lychee, broom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and almond. Persistent finish with flavors of peach, apple and almond.

8 months in steel tanks, 5 months in bottle. 8 months in steel tanks, 5 months in bottle.

