Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, tangerine, hawthorn, broom and plum.

Effervescent attack with pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Refermented in closed tanks.


