|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Dry Rive di Col San Martino La Primavera di Barbara 2016
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Glera (90%), Perera (10%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, tangerine, hawthorn, broom and plum.
Effervescent attack with pleasing sweetness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.
Refermented in closed tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable puddings, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| November 2012
| --
|2013
|
| October 2014
| --
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --
|2016
|
| April 2017
| --