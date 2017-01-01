Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant pale pink and nuances of pale pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and banana followed by aromas of strawberry, plum, tangerine, blueberry, yeast, cyclamen and bread crust.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 28 months.


