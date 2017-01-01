|
Alto Adige Pinot Grigio 2016
(Alto Adige)
Pinot Grigio
| White Wine
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and peach followed by aromas of apple, plum, broom, hawthorn and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.
Ages in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish, Mushroom soups
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|April 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| April 2009
| --
|2016
|
| April 2017
| --