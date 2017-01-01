Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and peach followed by aromas of apple, plum, broom, hawthorn and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, pineapple and peach followed by aromas of apple, plum, broom, hawthorn and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and pineapple.

Ages in steel tanks. Ages in steel tanks.

