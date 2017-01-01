|
Il Padrone delle Vigne Bianco 2015
(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
| White Wine
|Score:
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, melon and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, citrus fruits, pear and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of melon, peach and plum.
At least 6 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stuffed pasta, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|April 2017