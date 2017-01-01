Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of peach, almond, citrus fruits, broom and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

8 months in steel tanks.


