Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of apple, acacia, praline, butter, yeast, hazelnut, grapefruit, kiwi, honey, plum and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

A part of Chardonnay ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 55 months.


