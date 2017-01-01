Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Riserva D0M 2006, Mirabella (Italy)

Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Riserva D0M 2006

Mirabella (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Nero (25%), Pinot Bianco (15%)
Sparkling Wine

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and praline followed by aromas of pear, bread crust, croissant, butter, hazelnut, grapefruit, yeast, acacia, kiwi, honey and honey.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and pear.

A part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 70 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed fish with mushrooms

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

April 2017


Other Mirabella's wines 


