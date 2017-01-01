Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and praline followed by aromas of pear, bread crust, croissant, butter, hazelnut, grapefruit, yeast, acacia, kiwi, honey and honey. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and praline followed by aromas of pear, bread crust, croissant, butter, hazelnut, grapefruit, yeast, acacia, kiwi, honey and honey.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and pear. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and pear.

A part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 70 months. A part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 70 months.

