Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and lychee followed by aromas of apricot, mango, passion fruit, white rose, hop, banana, pear, carnation, apple and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, lychee, mango and passion fruit.

Aged in steel tanks.


