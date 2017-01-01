Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Teroldego Rotaliano 2015, Endrizzi (Italy)

Teroldego Rotaliano 2015

Endrizzi (Italy)

Teroldego Rotaliano (Trentino)
Teroldego
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Teroldego Rotaliano (Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black cherry, carob and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.

12 months in cask.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2017


