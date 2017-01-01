Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black cherry, carob and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black cherry, carob and hints of vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.

12 months in cask. 12 months in cask.

