|
Teroldego Rotaliano 2015
Teroldego Rotaliano (Trentino)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of blackberry, black cherry, carob and hints of vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blueberry and black cherry.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| October 2013
| --
|2012
|
| December 2014
| --
|2013
|
| September 2015
| --
|2015
|
| May 2017
| --