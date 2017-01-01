Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Masetto Nero 2014, Endrizzi (Italy)

Masetto Nero 2014

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Lagrein, Teroldego
Red Wine

(Trentino)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, vanilla, tobacco and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and blackberry.

18 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted meat, Braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2000        Issue 13, November 2003       --    
2006        September 2009       --    
2008        June 2011       --    
2010        October 2013       --    
2011        December 2014       --    
2012        September 2015       --    
2014        May 2017       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


