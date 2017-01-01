Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, plum, grapefruit, hawthorn, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

A small part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 24 months.


