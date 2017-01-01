|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Castèl 2016
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, wisteria and apple followed by aromas of peach, pineapple, tangerine, broom, hawthorn and plum.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.
Fermented in closed tank for 50 days, aged on its lees for 4 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --
|2016
|
| May 2017
| --