Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, wisteria and apple followed by aromas of peach, pineapple, tangerine, broom, hawthorn and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

Fermented in closed tank for 50 days, aged on its lees for 4 months.


