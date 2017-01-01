Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Castèl 2016, Merotto (Italy)

Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Extra Dry Castèl 2016

Merotto (Italy)

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Glera
Sparkling Wine

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, wisteria and apple followed by aromas of peach, pineapple, tangerine, broom, hawthorn and plum.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing sweetness.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

Fermented in closed tank for 50 days, aged on its lees for 4 months.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Aperitifs, Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2015        December 2016       --    
2016        May 2017       --    

Other Merotto's wines 


Wine List



