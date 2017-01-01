Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, fine and persistent perlage, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of pear, bread crust, citrus fruits, hawthorn, hazelnut and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of pear, bread crust, citrus fruits, hawthorn, hazelnut and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and pear.

A small part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 24 months. A small part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 24 months.

