Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, pineapple and nettle followed by aromas of pear, acacia, apple, peach and elder flower.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


