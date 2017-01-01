|
Dalis 2016
(Trentino)
Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Nosiola
| White Wine
|Score:
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, pineapple and nettle followed by aromas of pear, acacia, apple, peach and elder flower.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, pineapple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Fried fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2017