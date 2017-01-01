Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and lemon followed by aromas of peach, anise, hawthorn, broom, elder flower, plum and nutmeg. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and lemon followed by aromas of peach, anise, hawthorn, broom, elder flower, plum and nutmeg.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and lemon. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, peach and lemon.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

