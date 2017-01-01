Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Masetto Bianco 2015, Endrizzi (Italy)

Masetto Bianco 2015

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Riesling Renano, Sauvignon Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Trentino)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, plum, citrus fruits, flint, hawthorn, lychee and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.

Part of this wine ferments in cask. Aged in cask for few months.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2001        Issue 13, November 2003       --    
2007        September 2009       
2009        June 2011       
2011        October 2013       --    
2012        December 2014       --    
2013        September 2015       --    
2015        May 2017       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


