Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, plum, citrus fruits, flint, hawthorn, lychee and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.

Part of this wine ferments in cask. Aged in cask for few months.


