Masetto Bianco 2015
(Trentino)
Chardonnay, Pinot Bianco, Riesling Renano, Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, plum, citrus fruits, flint, hawthorn, lychee and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.
Part of this wine ferments in cask. Aged in cask for few months.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Sauteed meat, Roasted fish
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|2001
|
| Issue 13, November 2003
| --
|2007
|
| September 2009
|
|2009
|
| June 2011
|
|2011
|
| October 2013
| --
|2012
|
| December 2014
| --
|2013
|
| September 2015
| --
|2015
|
| May 2017
| --