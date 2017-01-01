Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, mace and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, mace and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

Aged in barrique and cask. Aged in barrique and cask.

