|
Teroldego Rotaliano Superiore Riserva 2013
Teroldego Rotaliano (Trentino)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blackberry and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Aged in barrique and cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| June 2011
| --
|2010
|
| October 2013
| --
|2011
|
| December 2014
| --
|2013
|
| May 2017
| --