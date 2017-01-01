|
Masetto Due 2014
(Trentino)
Teroldego (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, blueberry, vanilla, chocolate, graphite, tobacco, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
Part of this wine ages in cask for 9 months.
Alcohol: 14%
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2017
