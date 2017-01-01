Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, broom and pear followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, hawthorn and plum. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, broom and pear followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, hawthorn and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

