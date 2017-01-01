Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Trentino Pinot Bianco 2016, Cantina d'Isera (Italy)

Trentino Pinot Bianco 2016

Cantina d'Isera (Italy)

(Trentino)
Pinot Bianco
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Trentino)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of peach, broom and pear followed by aromas of apple, pineapple, hawthorn and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2017


