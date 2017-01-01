Brilliant golden color and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden color and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and apple followed by aromas of peach, citrus fruits, butter, praline, pear, rosemary and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and apple followed by aromas of peach, citrus fruits, butter, praline, pear, rosemary and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and apple. Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and apple.

Fermented and aged in barrique and cask. Fermented and aged in barrique and cask.

