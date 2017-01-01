Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Masetto Doré 2015, Endrizzi (Italy)

Masetto Doré 2015

Endrizzi (Italy)

(Trentino)
Chardonnay
  Score:

(Trentino)
Brilliant golden color and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and apple followed by aromas of peach, citrus fruits, butter, praline, pear, rosemary and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, peach and apple.

Fermented and aged in barrique and cask.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stuffed pasta, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

May 2017


Other Endrizzi's wines 


