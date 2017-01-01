Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, apple, pear, yeast, peach, plum and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.

Past of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.


