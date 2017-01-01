|
Trento Brut Riserva Pian Castello 2012
Trento (Trentino)
|
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Nero (40%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and hazelnut followed by aromas of citrus fruits, bread crust, pear, hawthorn, honey, yeast, flint and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.
Past of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for about 5 years.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| October 2013
| --
|2009
|
| December 2014
| --
|2010
|
| September 2015
| --
|2012
|
| May 2017
| --