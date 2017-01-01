Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Trento Brut Riserva Pian Castello 2012, Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento Brut Riserva Pian Castello 2012

Endrizzi (Italy)

Trento (Trentino)
Chardonnay (60%), Pinot Nero (40%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score:

Trento (Trentino)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, apple and hazelnut followed by aromas of citrus fruits, bread crust, pear, hawthorn, honey, yeast, flint and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and pear.

Past of the base wine is fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for about 5 years.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Broiled crustaceans, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

May 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        October 2013       --    
2009        December 2014       --    
2010        September 2015       --    
2012        May 2017       --    

Other Endrizzi's wines 


