|
Trentino Müller Thurgau 2016
Trentino (Trentino)
|
Müller Thurgau
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, pear and broom followed by aromas of pineapple, hawthorn, sage and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and apple.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Risotto with vegetable and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Dairy products, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2017