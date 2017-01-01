|
Trentino Gewürztraminer 2016
Trentino (Trentino)
|
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of white rose, pear, pineapple, lychee and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and lychee.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled crustaceans, Fish and crustacean soups, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2010
|
| June 2011
| --
|2013
|
| December 2014
| --
|2014
|
| September 2015
| --
|2016
|
| May 2017
| --