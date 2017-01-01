Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Trentino Gewürztraminer 2016, Endrizzi (Italy)

Trentino Gewürztraminer 2016

Endrizzi (Italy)

Trentino (Trentino)
Gewürztraminer
White Wine White Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Trentino (Trentino)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and apple followed by aromas of white rose, pear, pineapple, lychee and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and lychee.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Broiled crustaceans, Fish and crustacean soups, Mushroom soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010        June 2011       --    
2013        December 2014       --    
2014        September 2015       --    
2016        May 2017       --    

