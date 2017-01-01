Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of pear, broom, green bell pepper, elder flower, pineapple, apple, tomato leaf and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of pear, broom, green bell pepper, elder flower, pineapple, apple, tomato leaf and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and gooseberry. Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and gooseberry.

6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle. 6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

