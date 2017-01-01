|
Gemella 2016
(Tuscany)
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and nettle followed by aromas of pear, broom, green bell pepper, elder flower, pineapple, apple, tomato leaf and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pear and gooseberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2017
