Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and lychee followed by aromas of white rose, pear, apple, honey, pineapple, nutmeg and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, lychee and peach.

4 months in steel tanks.


