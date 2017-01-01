Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and violet followed by aromas of plum, blackberry, cyclamen, raspberry, geranium and almond.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.

Aged in cement and steel tanks.


