Antenata 2013
(Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, vanilla, tobacco, leather, mace, pink pepper and eucalyptus.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
16 months in cask, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 15%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|May 2017
