Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable. Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, leather, licorice, pink pepper, mace and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, leather, licorice, pink pepper, mace and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.

20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle. 20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.

