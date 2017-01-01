|
Gran Masetto 2012
(Trentino)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, vanilla, chocolate, leather, licorice, pink pepper, mace and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, blackberry and plum.
20 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2017
