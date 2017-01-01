Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of strawberry, cyclamen, apple, plum, citrus fruits, blueberry and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for 60 months.


