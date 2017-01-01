Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, bread crust and plum followed by aromas of ripe banana, citrus fruits, hazelnut, grapefruit, hawthorn, yeast, butter, honey and mineral.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, bread crust and plum.

Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.


