Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, grapefruit, hazelnut, hawthorn, yeast, honey, butter, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and grapefruit.

The base wine ferments in steel tanks and barrique. Refermented in bottle on its lees for at least 36 months.


