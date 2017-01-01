Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, raspberry, geranium and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.

Aged in steel tanks for 6 months.


