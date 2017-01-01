|
Morellino di Scansano 2015
Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Merlot, Syrah (10%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, raspberry, geranium and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.
Aged in steel tanks for 4 months.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|June 2017
