Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Morellino di Scansano 2015, Moris Farms (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano 2015

Moris Farms (Italy)

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Merlot, Syrah (10%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Morellino di Scansano (Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, black currant, raspberry, geranium and blueberry.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

Aged in steel tanks for 4 months.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Stuffed pasta, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 17 °C
(62 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

June 2017


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2004        Issue 36, December 2005       --    
2007        September 2008       
2008        February 2010       --    
2009        February 2011       --    
2010        February 2012       --    
2011        May 2013       --    
2012        November 2013       --    
2013        April 2015       --    
2014        May 2016       --    
2015        June 2017       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


