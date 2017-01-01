Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, strawberry and cherry followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, peach and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, strawberry and cherry.

4 months in steel tanks.


