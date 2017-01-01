|
Anthos 2016
(Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, strawberry and cherry followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, blueberry, peach and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack with a pleasing crispness, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of grape, strawberry and cherry.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Stewed crustaceans
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
|
| Issue 16, February 2004
| --
|2012
|
| March 2014
| --
|2014
|
| January 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --